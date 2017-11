Mahindra's last attempt to sell passenger vehicles in the US ended in nothing but lawsuits from disappointed and disgruntled dealers, but that's not prevented the company from making another go of it. By Megan Lampinen

Mahindra & Mahindra could soon become the first Indian vehicle manufacturer with a plant in the heart of Motor City. The company has teased the announcement with the promise of a full press conference for 20 November in Auburn Hills, Michigan….