Mahindra & Mahindra bets on ride-sharing and cab aggregators

M&M Chairman Anand Mahindra discusses the Indian OEM’s adoption of new business models and its expanding overseas operations. By Radhe Shyam

The days of personal commuting are under threat, and residents of choked cities and larger metros may increasingly opt for ride-sharing and cab aggregation instead of new car purchases. That’s the view of Anand Mahindra, Chairman of India’s diversified US$19bn Mahindra group.

Mahindra, whose company Mahindra & Mahindra is India’s largest utility vehicles and tractor manufacturer, says OEMs will have to live with the new reality and work on …