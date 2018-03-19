Low risk, high promise make Namibia a lucrative gamble for PSA

Megan Lampinen takes a closer look at how Namibia fits in to Groupe PSA's wider globalisation efforts

Africa has come front and centre in Groupe PSA’s efforts to become a global manufacturer. The OEM has recently signed a joint venture to begin assembly of Peugeot and Opel brand models in Namibia. This new manufacturing operation not only boosts its presence in the key Africa and Middle East region but furthers pivotal diversification efforts to grow outside of Europe….