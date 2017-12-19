Logistics operators call for 2018 Brexit talks to address border chaos

What could Brexit mean for Europe’s auto supply chain? OEMs and logistics fleet managers will be praying for a deal in 2018 that can avoid large-scale disruption. Xavier Boucherat talks to James Hookham of the UK-based FTA

With the so-called divorce bill settled, the UK is now due to enter into trade negotiations with the European Union. For now, these will proceed under the assumption of a March 2019 deadline, meaning key decision announcements can be expected in 2018.

New trading agreements will mean changes to the way things work at the border. Just what could the UK’s departure from the EU mean for the automotive supply chain, and what developments can we expect in 2018? James Hookham is head of the UK-based Freight Transport Association (FTA), and as he explains, the long-term planning involved in logistics means the upcoming year could bring disruption….