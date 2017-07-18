Lofty ATPs put Ford pick-ups on the luxury line

Ford's Mark LaNeve likes to tell dealers that the F-Series Super Duty is the number one luxury brand in America. By Megan Lampinen

Ford is making serious money on some of its pick-up models, to such an extent that it has begun to complicate the definition of the ‘luxury’ segment. According to Mark LaNeve, Ford Vice President, US Marketing, Sales and Service, F-Series Super Duty models have been transacting at US$55,000-US$56,000/unit over the past two months, with the June average transaction price (ATP) up by US$5,300 units year-on-year. “We are right at the luxury car average across Mercedes-Benz, BMW, all the luxury brands. I like to tell the dealers our Super Duty is the number on luxury brand in America if you think about it that way,” LaNeve told analysts in the recent sales call….