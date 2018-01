Maxim Malkov, Director, Global Strategy Group at KPMG Russia, investigates the underlying issues that may hinder continued recovery of Russia’s light vehicle market in 2018

In the short term, the rate of increase in demand for new cars in Russia will be subdued, and is unlikely to exceed 3-5%. KPMG expects that the market volume of new cars sold in Russia in 2018 will be between 1.65 million and 1.7 million units….