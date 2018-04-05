Local assembly leaves Scania well positioned for African urbanisation

Freddie Holmes speaks to Scania’s Johan Gembäck to learn more about the challenges and opportunities in Africa’s heavy truck market

It may not be the easiest market in which to operate, but truck manufacturers are confident that past investments in the African continent will bulk out global sales.

Poor road infrastructure and tough weather conditions make life difficult for everyday truck components; political instability is common in many African markets; and in some regions, access to high quality fuel can be a serious problem. Despite this, vehicle manufacturers have recognised Africa as an opportunity to expand outside of their established markets, notably Europe and North America. Not only can this support sales growth, but it can also limit risk by reducing dependence on specific global markets….