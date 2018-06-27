LiDAR systems are pushing vehicle capability past human limitations

For fully autonomous vehicles to become a reality, in-vehicle technology must be more situationally aware than human drivers. By Celeste Dooley

The journey to a driverless future has been ongoing since the 1950s, when the first self-driving technologies began to emerge. As progress continues to strengthen, machine vision systems (MVS) are playing an increasingly important role.

Vision systems broaden the number of applications a machine is able to handle rather than only allowing for one action to be carried out repeatedly. This is particularly important for top levels of automation, where vehicles will be expected to perform as well as, if not better than, humans….