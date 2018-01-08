LiDAR supplier ‘expands quickly’ ahead of 2020 autonomous vehicle deployment

Michael Nash talks to Cepton’s Wei Wei about the role of LiDAR in advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles

The 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is brimming with technologies that enable autonomous driving from innovative human-machine interfaces (HMIs) to supercomputer platforms. Several companies are also showcasing their latest sensor technologies, many of which are focused on LiDAR.

Luminar, for example, has an immersive LiDAR experience to showcase its products as well as demo vehicles that can be tested by journalists, while Benewake is hoping to demonstrate that it can produce solid-state LiDAR with fewer moving parts. Cepton is also looking to make an impact at CES with its LiDAR solutions. Speaking to Automotive World, Wei Wei, Cepton’s Vice President of Business Development, described how its solutions are unique as well as his expectations for demand….