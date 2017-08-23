LiDAR strategies require diversification

Delphi's Glen De Vos explains why more than one type of LiDAR is required for a diversified autonomous technology offering. By Megan Lampinen

LiDAR (Light, Detection And Ranging) technology will play a central role in autonomous vehicles, and companies that supply or build those vehicles want access to it.

A handful of suppliers, many of them small start-ups, are developing LiDAR systems to provide a cost-effective means to reliable obstacle detection and simultaneous localisation and mapping (SLAM). ABI Research expects these solutions to start appearing on the market by 2019 and grow quickly. By 2027, ABI predicts the market value will near US$13bn. …