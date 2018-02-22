Lack of leadership consistency threatens as Ford ousts ‘rising star’

Ford has just lost one of the top players on its management team with the departure of Raj Nair. It certainly wasn’t planned – Ford just offered Nair a US$5m retention bonus last year that would vest in May 2020. The timing could also have been better – the OEM’s stock remains solidly out of favour and on track to hit a 52-week low. Meanwhile, President and Chief Executive Jim Hackett is under increasing pressure from the investment community to detail his revival plan. However, it appears to be a severance the OEM couldn’t afford to avoid….
