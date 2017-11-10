Korea to take 200,000upa hit from Opel production shift

Opel Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller described the current arrangement of importing vehicles from Korea as "not a good business." By Megan Lampinen

Opel/Vauxhall’s needs to reduce labour costs – and quickly – as it enters a new chapter under the ownership of Groupe PSA. The company plans to shift its entire product line-up over to PSA platforms as part of wider efforts to address profitability. At the same time it has pledged to avoid any plant closures or forced redundancies. Something has to give, however, and that may be at the expense of General Motors’ Korean operations….