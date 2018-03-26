Knowledge is key for steel utilisation, says SSAB Design Specialist

Robert Ström explains the benefit of OEMs staying well informed in the developments of high-strength steel for chassis. By Celeste Dooley

Sweden-based steel developer SSAB believes in using the right steel for the right job, and this presents some interesting questions when it comes to chassis applications. In a recent Automotive World webinar, Robert Ström, Automotive Design Specialist for SSAB, outlined the benefits of using different high-strength steel (HSS) grades in the chassis, along with the efforts his company is making to provide customers with the knowledge needed to use it effectively….