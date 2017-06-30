Kaspersky and AVL software to ‘guarantee interference-proof and secure communication’

The two companies are teaming up to develop an open and flexible software platform to address cyber security in automotive. By Freddie Holmes and Michael Nash

Kaspersky Lab – a global cyber security specialist headquartered in Moscow, Russia – has announced a new partnership with the powertrain development, simulation and testing company AVL Software and Functions. The two will work together to develop advanced, embedded security technologies in an attempt to protect several different vehicle features from the threat of hacking….