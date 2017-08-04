July’s N. American freight capacity dip just a blip

Oliver Dixon analyses DAT freight rate and capacity data for July 2017

Data published by DAT Solutions concerning North American freight rates and capacity in July 2017 points to a very slight softening of capacity across dry van, flatbed and reefer freight categories.

DAT data is sourced both from the company’s Load Boards – which placed 82 million loads during 2016 – and its Rateview system, which offers an effective real time tracking system for spot freight rates….