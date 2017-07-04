Home > Analysis > Jeep prepares sale of Indian-built Compass

Jeep prepares sale of Indian-built Compass

July 4, 2017

Automotive World talks to Kevin Flynn, President and MD of FCA’s Indian operations. By Radhe Shyam

Jeep is about to embark upon an ambitious journey in India as it begins sales of the first locally-assembled vehicle from August this year, looking to cash in on the growing love of the market for SUVs.

The iconic American SUV manufacturer has been eyeing India for some years, and will now finally get to the heart of the market with the Compass, the new SUV designed for emerging markets such as Brazil, China, and India….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

