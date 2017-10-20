Home > Analysis > Japanese OEMs remain calm over Kobe Steel commotion

Japanese OEMs remain calm over Kobe Steel commotion

October 20, 2017

Several vehicle manufacturers are confident that products sourced from Kobe Steel are safe after the supplier admitted improper conduct. By Michael Nash

Safety in the automotive industry is always a big topic, but in light of rising road fatalities, failure to carry out necessary inspections on life-saving materials and products is unforgivable. Much attention is often placed on new active safety systems that are rapidly entering the market, but passive safety features are also vitally important….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

