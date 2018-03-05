January CV tyre data positive in the Americas, but Europe baffles

Michelin CV data underlines European trucking’s curiously strong start to 2018, writes Oliver Dixon

Michelin has published data for commercial vehicle tyre shipments in January 2018 in three major regional markets with the commentary that: “In January, sustained demand in Europe driven by a positive economic environment; in North America, dynamic OE demand on a favourable basis of comparison, RT market declining vs 2017 demand boosted by Chinese pre-buy. Brazilian demand still on a recovery trend.”

Europe

European OEM tyre shipments improved by…