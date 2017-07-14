Jaguar stresses sporty synergies with new E-Pace SUV

Michael Nash talks to Jaguar’s Graham Wilkins about the new E-Pace and how the company is standing out from the crowd in an increasingly saturated segment

Standing out from the crowd is all about being loud, boisterous and making a big statement. That’s exactly what Jaguar has done with the E-Pace, unveiling the model in spectacular fashion at an event in London, which included a new world record being set for the longest barrel roll ever pulled in a production vehicle.

The vehicle itself makes a strong statement too, with a distinct emphasise on both sportiness and practicality. Speaking to Automotive World at the event, Graham Wilkins, Chief Engineer of the E-Pace, outlined some of key aspects of the new model….