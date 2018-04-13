IoT and SCM are essential in the prevention of vehicle recalls

Today’s manufacturers face unprecedented market pressures concerning compliance, product quality and supply chain reliability. Emerging and maturing technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and networked Supply Chain Management (SCM) can offset risks by providing better insight into what is happening in the vehicle, on the shop floor, and throughout the supply chain….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing