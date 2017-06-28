IoT to ‘revolutionise’ transport industry, and players ready to invest

Inmarsat speaks to Megan Lampinen about the feedback from transport players in its recent IoT study

Transportation organisations are moving quickly towards deployment of the Internet of Things (IoT), attracted by the wide range of associated benefits. Recent research by mobile satellite communications company Inmarsat found that 36% of the transport companies surveyed said they had full or partial IoT deployment already, with another 33% expecting it in the next six months. Importantly, segment players regard IoT as a huge part of the digital transformation – 51% strongly agree that IoT will ‘revolutionise the industry’….