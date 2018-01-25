‘Inventive phase’ of self-driving technology requires cyber security guidance

Michael Nash speaks to Craig Smith at Rapid7 about self-driving cars, connectivity and the crucial importance of safeguarding vehicles from hacking

OEMs, car-sharing companies and technology giants are all in the race to become the first to deploy highly autonomous vehicles on public roads in large numbers. While many experts believe that self-driving vehicles will help drastically enhance safety and reduce the number of road-traffic related fatalities, some are concerned that the current lack of regulatory requirements may mean that the technology is not as safe as it could be.

One of the primary concerns is regarding cyber security. White-hat researchers have shown that it is possible to hack into today’s vehicles and control critical functions, such as steering and braking. And with new models becoming increasingly connected and automated, the threat of hacking looms large….