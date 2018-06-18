Interview: Yukontorn Wisadkosin, President, Ford ASEAN

The Blue Oval has a long relationship with Thailand and other ASEAN markets. Success, says Ford’s Yukontorn 'Vickie' Wisadkosin, depends on playing to your strengths. By Xavier Boucherat

Back in early 2015, GM announced it would be quitting production in Indonesia and scaling back operations in Thailand. The move underlined the importance of foreign OEM strategy in the ASEAN region, and in particular for those from the US and Europe; whilst opportunities for manufacturers remain rife throughout the emerging markets, Japanese dominance of the compact segments means success requires some imagination.

One OEM that understands this well is Ford, which has had a presence in the region for some time….