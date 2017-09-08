Interview: Tracy Embree, VP, Cummins and President, Components Group

Oliver Dixon talks to the head of the Components Group at Cummins about the company's future-proofing strategy in the face of a rapidly-evolving truck industry

These are interesting times to be in and around the global truck industry – or, for that matter, to be around industry in general. Disruption seemingly lurks around every corner, the pace of change leaves one short of breath and the macro environment changes with the wind. It’s interesting certainly, but it’s also a period in which navigational skills are at a premium. For every safe harbour, there are an equal number of jagged rocks and today, anything seems possible and nothing can be discounted.

For Cummins, the challenge is compounded by developments within the on-highway markets that have seen the North American truck industry – traditionally Cummins’ backyard – change out of all recognition over the past decade….