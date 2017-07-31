Interview: Thomas Spangler, Chief Technology Officer, Brose Group

Today’s fast changing environment requires hefty investments, and companies need to be sure they will pay off. Thomas Spangler speaks to Megan Lampinen about the balance of risk and opportunity

Expansion and growth are the key themes at Brose Group, which has increased its business volume by 150% over the past decade to more than €6.1bn (US$7.1bn). The aim is to top €8bn in the next five years. Towards this end, the company has been investing in new technology and facilities as well as scouting for potential acquisitions.

Last year alone Brose invested more than €370m in building and expanding locations, including a revamp of headquarters in Bamberg and Shanghai. It also started production on new manufacturing facilities in Querétaro (Mexico) and Prievidza (Slovakia). By 2019, the plan is to invest €1bn in new international locations, products and technical equipment.

Thomas Spangler, Chief Technology Officer at the Brose Group, offers a closer look at some of the most recent developments and how they support the company’s future direction….