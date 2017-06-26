Interview: Peter Lake, Member of the Board of Management, ZF

Michael Nash talks to ZF’s Peter Lake about enhancing vehicle safety and autonomous driving

When it comes to improving vehicle safety, forward-looking concepts such as autonomous driving often steal most of the spotlight. While the rollout of highly autonomous cars could dramatically lower the number of road traffic-related collisions, various other technologies are also playing a key role.

At its 2017 Global Press Event, ZF showcased a number of new technologies for the passenger vehicle sector. As well as powertrain products that focused primarily on advancements in electrification, there were a number of innovative active safety features on show. Speaking to Automotive World at the event, Peter Lake, Member of the Board of Management, ZF, described the current areas of focus for tech development at the supplier. He suggested that these efforts would likely result in the realisation of highly autonomous and zero emissions vehicles that are intelligent and sophisticated….