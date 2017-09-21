Interview: Linda Jackson, Chief Executive, Citroen

Michael Nash talks to Linda Jackson about the strive for differentiation at Citroen and the expansion of the PSA Group

At the start of August 2017, the PSA Group announced that it had closed its acquisition of the Opel and Vauxhall brands from General Motors for a deal totalling US$2.6bn. Reports focused primarily on the appointment of new executives such as Remi Girardon and Philippe de Rovira, as well as the goal of turning the Opel and Vauxhall brands into a “profitable and self-funded business.”…