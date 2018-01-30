Interview: Kevin Stobbs, President, Gestamp Asia

China can prove a difficult nut to crack for non-local companies that are looking to expand and sell their products in the world’s largest automotive market due to a wide variety of government regulations. One such regulation is that international companies may only operate in China through the formation of joint ventures (JVs), in which they cannot hold more than 50% equity….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing