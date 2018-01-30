Interview: Kevin Stobbs, President, Gestamp Asia

Michael Nash talks to Kevin Stobbs about a new joint venture between Gestamp and Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts as well as the importance of localisation in the Chinese market

China can prove a difficult nut to crack for non-local companies that are looking to expand and sell their products in the world’s largest automotive market due to a wide variety of government regulations. One such regulation is that international companies may only operate in China through the formation of joint ventures (JVs), in which they cannot hold more than 50% equity….