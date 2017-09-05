Interview: Jerry Dias, President, Unifor

For the latest round of NAFTA talks, Unifor travelled to Mexico City, where Jerry Dias spoke to Megan Lampinen about the importance of revamping labour standards in any new trade agreement

Unions in Canada and the US have long been critical of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), not only for the trade imbalances and loss of investment but also for the lack of parity on labour rights for workers in Mexico. Rewriting the trade agreement offers a pivotal opportunity to address what they regard as longstanding inequalities.

Canadian union Unifor has been advising the Canadian negotiating team in the NAFTA discussions, the first round of which kicked off in late August. More recently, the union travelled to Mexico City for the latest round of talks (1-5 September), where Automotive World caught up with President Jerry Dias to hear his view of developments and the priorities for which Unifor will push in the trade negotiations….