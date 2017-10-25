Interview: Fazilet Cinaralp, Secretary General, ETRMA

The Secretary General of the European Tyre and Rubber Manufacturing Association (ETRMA) outlines challenges ahead for the European tyre sector. By Xavier Boucherat

The European Tyre and Rubber Manufacturing Association (ETRMA) represents all major tyre producers with production plants in Europe. This amounts to 13 companies, including Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear and Michelin. The tyre industry is an important one for Europe as a whole – between 2015 and 2016, tyre manufacturing for the passenger car and truck segments rose from 4.89 million tonnes to 4.94 million tonnes. Over the same period, sales of passenger car and light truck tyres rose by 5.1% from 276 million units to 290 million units….