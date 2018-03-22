Interview: Christof Kellerwessel, Chief Engineer, Electronic and Electrical Systems Engineering, Ford of Europe

From driver distraction challenges to a new partnership with Waze, Christof Kellerwessel speaks to Megan Lampinen about Ford's human-centred approach to in-vehicle technology

In-vehicle infotainment and connectivity have come a long way in a very short time, and that’s particularly true at Ford. At the heart of the company’s efforts is its Sync infotainment system, first introduced a decade ago. The promise of an integrated infotainment system facilitating hands-free calling and voice commands drew considerable interest initially but early teething problems were considerable.

A lot can happen in ten years, and Ford’s latest generation represents considerable advances. Speed and simplicity characterise today’s system, along with a growing choice of apps through the AppLink platform. Christof Kellerwessel, Chief Engineer, Electronic and Electrical Systems Engineering, Ford of Europe, was put in charge of Sync’s introduction to Europe about seven years ago. The pace of development since then has exceeded most expectations and shows little sign of slowing down….