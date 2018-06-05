Interest in reclaimed carbon fibre grows

Increasing production of recycled carbon fibre has created an enticing proposition for manufacturers that may once have been put off by the material’s originally high costs, writes Freddie Holmes

A significant proportion of material is wasted during the production of many carbon fibre parts, but a push to reclaim this waste has created a new low-cost market for the material. Recycled carbon fibre may not be applicable for all components, particularly those where a vehicle’s crash safety is concerned, but there is a growing number of use cases for reclaimed carbon fibre.

UK-based ELG Carbon Fibre runs a dedicated carbon fibre recovery plant, with the aim of industrialising the conversion process to produce recycled carbon fibre products at high volumes. Working with carbon fibre in the automotive and aerospace industries is…