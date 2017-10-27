Intelligent tyres needed to unleash full potential of autonomous driving

Continental is betting heavily on a connected, autonomous, electrified future for the automotive industry. The company predicts that by 2020, there will be more than 250 million connected vehicles on the road, and that fleets of autonomous shuttles and people carriers will become an important part of urban life. To that end, it has thrown itself into several future-focused industry partnerships and projects, and its numerous divisions are now focused on the development of technology that will enable tomorrow’s driving experience….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing