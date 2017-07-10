Home > Analysis > Integrated platforms to enable multi-modal city mobility

Integrated platforms to enable multi-modal city mobility

July 10, 2017

Providing information and an option to pay for multiple forms of transportation can allow people to travel more efficiently in cities. By Michael Nash

People that live or work in cities typically use several different forms of transport each and every day. A commuter out in the suburbs might use a car to reach a park-and-ride bus service, for example, which takes him or her into the city before using a ride-hailing vehicle to get to the office.

Some companies are looking at ways to make each of these modes of transport more accessible while simultaneously helping people to make the best choice based on their destination, their finances and the time they have….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

