Industry ‘unprepared’ for imminent autonomous vehicle patent boom

Michael Nash talks to Dykema’s Van Lindberg about the need for OEMs and suppliers to apply for thousands of patents with autonomous vehicles

Self-driving cars pose an assortment of challenges, both in terms of the capability of the technology and the regulations that must be enforced to ensure they are safely and fairly deployed.

They also raise a potential issue when it comes to intellectual property (IP). With much of the development of autonomous vehicles centred upon software, vehicle manufacturers, suppliers and tech companies are all looking to legally claim their own piece of the pie….