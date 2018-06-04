Industry giants bolster future-proofing with AV investments

Old dog, new tricks? No problem, say FCA and General Motors. Both are pushing ahead with plans for autonomous vehicle technology. By Megan Lampinen

Despite the spate of crashes involving autonomous and partially automated vehicles lately, developments towards new mobility solutions continues to gain pace. The National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) report into the fatal Uber crash is hot off the press while another Tesla driver is blaming Autopilot for running into a police car. In light of these developments, it would be understandable if enthusiasm for automation cooled. Instead, what has emerged are two fresh developments from industry leaders General Motors and FCA….