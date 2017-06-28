India – the ‘prime market’ for integrated mobility platforms

Michael Nash investigates the idea of connecting various transport services together and the impact it could have on India’s cities

Take any road in the heart of a busy city and there will likely be lines of cars, trucks, buses, taxis, trams, motorbikes, scooters and bicycles. In some countries, like India for example, there is also the added population of auto rickshaws, otherwise known as ‘tuk-tuks’.

Statistics from market research firm EOS Intelligence suggest that there will be a dramatic increase in motorisation across India, expanding at a CAGR of 12.7% between 2010 and 2025. To prevent the already critical levels of congestion from rising, India’s cities need solutions that make travelling from one place to another much easier, more efficient and less polluting….