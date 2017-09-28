Inaugural NACV Show: new tech – yes; new concept – not quite

With no conference element and a slightly different target audience, just how unique an event is the North American Commercial Vehicle Show? Megan Lampinen speaks to exhibitors and sponsors

The inaugural North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) Show officially opened its doors on 25 September, kicking off what many hope will become the most important regional truck and bus event of the future. The show, located in the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, will be held on odd-numbered years, alternating with IAA Commercial Vehicles in Hanover, Germany….