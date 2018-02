IG Metall demands could rewrite thinking on part-time workers, but at a cost

Germany's largest union wants greater flexibility on part-time working and pay, but concessions could redirect production investment out of the country. By Megan Lampinen

Automotive production in Germany has been hit by three consecutive days of strike action by 500,000 IG Metall workers, raising not just immediate supply issues but also longer-term competitiveness concerns for the German industry….