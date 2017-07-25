Hyundai-Kia’s dedicated platforms eliminate powertrain compromise

The Korean OEM is building hybrids from the ground up, making for ultra-efficient powertrains that aren’t simply built around the ICE. By Xavier Boucherat

The momentum is with Hyundai-Kia in the industry’s new powertrain segments. In June, the company announced it had sold 72,787 units over Q1 2017, an increase of 203% compared with 2016’s results. The OEM has been on the offensive, with the Kia Niro and Hyundai Ioniq taking advantage of the company’s first dedicated platform for hybrids, plug-in hybrids and pure electric cars.

In a recent interview with Automotive World, John Juriga, Director Powertrain at Hyundai Kia America Technical Center, Inc (HATCI), began by outlining what direction the OEM will move in as new powertrain technologies achieve higher adoption rates and gradually rise to prominence….