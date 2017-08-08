Hybrid SUVs a ‘natural progression’ for the brand, says Mitsubishi

Rising demand for SUVs has clashed with demand for cleaner, more efficient vehicles. Mitsubishi believes it has the answer with a hybrid version of its Outlander model, writes Freddie Holmes

Two trends are converging in the automotive industry, and to great effect. Demand for sports utility vehicles (SUVs) has never been higher, and OEMs are being hard pressed to make cleaner, more efficient vehicles. This has created something of a perfect storm for Mitsubishi, which has seen its Outlander plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) sustain a leading position in what appears to be a lucrative market.

Mitsubishi has a long heritage in SUVs, four-wheel drive (4WD) systems and electric powertrains, with the Pajero, Evo and i-MiEV respectively….