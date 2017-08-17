Hybrid shift opens lucrative opportunities for Magna

Electrification efforts have dominated headlines recently as a growing number of OEMs commit to adding both pure electric and hybrid vehicles to their line-up. AlixPartners expects these two segments to account for nearly 40% of new vehicle sales in Europe by 2030. China is also making a big push on this front, supported by an aggressive government agenda, as are other regions such as California. For powertrain suppliers like Magna, the trend could dramatically impact its business….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing