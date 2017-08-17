Hybrid shift opens lucrative opportunities for Magna

The more pressure on fuel efficiency, the better for Magna's bottom line, writes Megan Lampinen

Electrification efforts have dominated headlines recently as a growing number of OEMs commit to adding both pure electric and hybrid vehicles to their line-up. AlixPartners expects these two segments to account for nearly 40% of new vehicle sales in Europe by 2030. China is also making a big push on this front, supported by an aggressive government agenda, as are other regions such as California. For powertrain suppliers like Magna, the trend could dramatically impact its business….