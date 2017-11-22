Human drivers behind the wheel for another 20 years, says designer

Rinspeed’s ultra-conceptual works have been studying steering for years, and now the automotive industry is on the verge of adopting ideas once considered radical. By Xavier Boucherat

Rinspeed’s futuristic concepts have been exploring the future of steering for some time. The 2003 Bedouin, for example, featured progressive steering technology in which front wheel angle increases proportionally to the angle of the steering wheel, allowing for quick full-angle locks to assist with parking and navigating built-up areas. With urbanisation showing no signs of stopping, sharper parking and ease-of-use remain high priorities for today’s designers….