Honda plays catch up, doubles down on EV concepts

The Japanese OEM has lagged behind when it comes to the electrification trend, but two pure electric concepts and a new production hybrid highlight future intent. By Michael Nash

Numerous OEMs have recently made promises to invest huge sums of money in electrification, and many have planned to target significant sales volumes for electrified vehicles in the not-so-distant future. While the vast majority of companies have made such commitments in electrification, others like Honda have been slow to play their hand….