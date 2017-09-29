Green empowerment for CV dealers: leasing makes eco-friendly easier

Vehicle dealerships must start thinking about how their business model can accommodate a world of increasing environmental consciousness andregulation, writes Jean-Michel Boyer, UK CEO, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

In 2017, to be environmentally friendly is a matter of ecological consciousness – and international law. The UN’s Paris Climate Agreement has 195 signatories as of September 2017, each committed – in their own way and according to their own standards – to reducing the impact of global warming. For example, within the European Union (EU), wide-ranging and extensive targets have been agreed, including that greenhouse gases will be lowered by 40% from their 1990 levels, and by 80% to 95% by 2050.

As the fossil fuels that power conventional automobiles are the single most significant contributor to greenhouse gas proliferation, the global commercial vehicle industry is certain to experience significant change….