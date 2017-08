Great Wall is apparently approaching, or about to approach, FCA with an offer that could rewrite the company's future business strategy. By Megan Lampinen

FCA has long been courting a merger partner among the top vehicle manufacturers in a bid to address profitability concerns and technology investment expenses. Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne put forward his argument, which he dubbed ‘confessions of a capital junkie‘, a couple years ago, but nobody was biting. Until now….