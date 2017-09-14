The Great Powertrain Transition and what it means for the auto industry

The hot topic is electrification – but what does the shift towards EVs and greener tech mean for auto industry recruitment and those working on ICEs? By Ashley Wickham

Since its first development by Karl Benz back in 1879, the modern car has essentially been based around its powertrain system, the main components that generate power and then deliver it to the road.

All in all, this approach has worked out rather well. The global automotive market is colossal in size; over 77 million cars are expected to be built in 2017 and, according to the last count, the industry employs over 8.4 million professionals. However, the arrival of the Great Powertrain Transition has launched a major disruptive period which will create significant challenges for both employers and employees.

Here’s what the future holds….