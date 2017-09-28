Global CV safety trends to trickle into India

Megan Lampinen hears how acceptance and implementation of new safety technologies in India's truck and bus sector remain largely influenced by regulatory demands

The Indian trucking sector isn’t known for its safety record. On the contrary, images of vastly overloaded models straining dangerously on crowded roads come more to mind than advanced driver training or in-vehicle electronic aids. However, that is slowly starting to change. The wider trends reshaping the global trucking market are making their way into India, and safety is no exception….