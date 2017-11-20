With the 360, Daimler goes global on Mexican truck market

The launch of two Freightliner 360s for Mexico emphasizes Daimler’s product development ethos - global engineering targeted at a local market. By Oliver Dixon

Daimler’s launch of two cabover trucks designed specifically for the Mexican market says much about the German OEM’s approach to a truck market that is seen as increasingly inter-connected; it also underlines the challenges that will confront all market participants as this inter-connectivity develops and becomes increasingly embedded in OEM strategy….