Bound by a pledge to avoid forced redundancies and plant closures, Opel instead turns to early retirement, shorter working hours and joint procurement. By Megan Lampinen

Corporate turnarounds don’t happen without cost cuts, and Opel/Vauxhall has warned from the start that significant changes were needed. Up against formidable German labour unions, negotiations could have proven a serious obstacle. However, the company has now announced an update in labour talks and a general ‘social framework’….